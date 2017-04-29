Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Likely to Affect Aon plc Class A (AON) Share Price

Media coverage about Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) has trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aon plc Class A earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 79 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Aon plc Class A from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Langen Mcalenn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aon plc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.11.

Shares of Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) traded down 0.25% during trading on Friday, reaching $119.84. The company had a trading volume of 869,777 shares. Aon plc Class A has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $121.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.85 and a 200 day moving average of $114.28.

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.07. The company earned $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Aon plc Class A had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc Class A will post $6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Aon plc Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Aon plc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 48,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total transaction of $5,661,522.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,315 shares in the company, valued at $35,380,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter M. Lieb sold 16,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,956,749.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,714.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 584,899 shares of company stock valued at $67,719,872. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc Class A Company Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

