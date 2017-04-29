Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Share Price

News articles about Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fluor Co. (NEW) earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the construction company an impact score of 92 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) traded down 1.93% during trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. 1,491,992 shares of the company were exchanged. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $58.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.87%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post $2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, insider Robin K. Chopra sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $96,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,562 shares in the company, valued at $461,063.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $428,278.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation (Fluor) is a holding company. The Company operates its business in four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Government, and Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity (MMAI). The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services providing engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, as well as project management services on a global basis.

