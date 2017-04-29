Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact TC Pipelines, (TCP) Share Price

News headlines about TC Pipelines, (NYSE:TCP) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TC Pipelines, earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

TC Pipelines, (NYSE:TCP) opened at 60.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.92. TC Pipelines, has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $65.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43.

TC Pipelines, (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business earned $91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.11 million. TC Pipelines, had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts predict that TC Pipelines, will post $3.20 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. TC Pipelines,’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,392.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of TC Pipelines, in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on shares of TC Pipelines, in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines, from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

About TC Pipelines,

TC PipeLines, LP is a master limited partnership. The Company acquires, owns and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The Company’s pipeline systems transport natural gas in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had four pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that are collectively designed to transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States.

