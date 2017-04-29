Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Impact Immunomedics (IMMU) Share Price

News stories about Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Immunomedics earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

IMMU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) opened at 5.73 on Friday. Immunomedics has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company’s market cap is $607.83 million.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunomedics will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-very-likely-to-effect-immunomedics-immu-stock-price-updated.html.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders and other serious diseases. Its geographic segments include United States and Europe. Its technologies allow it to create humanized antibodies that can be used either alone in unlabeled or naked form, or conjugated with radioactive isotopes, chemotherapeutics, cytokines or toxins.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.