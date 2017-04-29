Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Alliance HealthCare Services (AIQ) Share Price

Headlines about Alliance HealthCare Services (NASDAQ:AIQ) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alliance HealthCare Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 62 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Alliance HealthCare Services (NASDAQ:AIQ) remained flat at $13.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,313 shares. Alliance HealthCare Services has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 million, a P/E ratio of 327.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

Alliance HealthCare Services (NASDAQ:AIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alliance HealthCare Services had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business earned $129.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance HealthCare Services will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-impact-alliance-healthcare-services-aiq-share-price.html.

About Alliance HealthCare Services

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc (Alliance) is a provider of outsourced healthcare services to hospitals and providers. The Company operates through three segments: Radiology Division, Oncology Division and Interventional Healthcare Services Division. The radiology segment comprises diagnostic imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) and other imaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance HealthCare Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance HealthCare Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.