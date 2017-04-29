Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Callidus Software (CALD) Stock Price

Media headlines about Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Callidus Software earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) traded down 0.47% on Friday, hitting $21.05. 381,203 shares of the company were exchanged. Callidus Software has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.34 billion.

Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Callidus Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The business earned $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Callidus Software will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CALD shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Callidus Software from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Callidus Software in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Callidus Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Callidus Software in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Callidus Software in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callidus Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Callidus Software (CALD) Stock Price” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-affect-callidus-software-cald-stock-price.html.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $141,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,971. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leslie Stretch sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,165,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,705.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Callidus Software

Callidus Software Inc (Callidus) is a provider of cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions. The Company’s CallidusCloud enables its customers to manage their Lead to Money process with a suite of solutions that identify leads, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate bid configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation and capture customer feedback, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Callidus Software Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callidus Software Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.