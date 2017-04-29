Somewhat Positive News Coverage Likely to Impact China Finance Online (JRJC) Stock Price

News articles about China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Finance Online earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) traded down 0.38% on Friday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 24,771 shares. The company has a market cap of $58.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. China Finance Online has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $19.24 million during the quarter. China Finance Online had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Analysts anticipate that China Finance Online will post $0.10 EPS for the current year.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co Limited is a Web-based financial services company in China. The Company provides Chinese retail investors with online access to securities and commodities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers.

