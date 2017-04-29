Somewhat Positive News Coverage Likely to Impact American Tower Corp (AMT) Share Price

Media headlines about American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Tower Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower Corp from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised American Tower Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of American Tower Corp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Pacific Crest raised their price objective on American Tower Corp to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.15.

Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) traded up 0.14% on Friday, hitting $125.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,310 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.23. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $99.72 and a 52 week high of $126.36.

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.84. American Tower Corp had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm earned $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. American Tower Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post $2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from American Tower Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. American Tower Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.17%.

In other news, EVP William H. Hess sold 90,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $10,945,549.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,360,347.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,788,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,893 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,352.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,249 shares of company stock worth $22,541,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower Corp

American Tower Corporation is a holding company. The company owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications real estate. Its primary business is leasing antenna space on multi-tenant communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies and municipalities.

