CIRCOR International (CIR) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Headlines about CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CIRCOR International earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 92 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) opened at 66.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.36 and a beta of 1.40.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus cut CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

In other news, SVP Arjun Sharma sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $177,704.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $784,750.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc (CIRCOR) designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and sub-systems for markets, including oil and gas, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions. The Company operates through two segments: CIRCOR Energy (Energy segment (Energy)) and CIRCOR Advanced Flow Solutions (Advanced Flow Solutions segment (AFS)).

