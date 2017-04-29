Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Hill-Rom Holdings (HRC) Stock Price

Headlines about Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hill-Rom Holdings earned a news impact score of 0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the medical technology company an impact score of 93 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) traded up 2.44% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,298 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. Hill-Rom Holdings has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $77.37.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm earned $678.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.27 million. Hill-Rom Holdings had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings will post $3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Hill-Rom Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hill-Rom Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Hill-Rom Holdings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hill-Rom Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hill-Rom Holdings in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In related news, SVP Alton Shader sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $1,040,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,918.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Greisch sold 207,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $13,698,023.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,861,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,823,637. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company operates through four segments: North America Patient Support Systems, International Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Company’s products and services include Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions.

