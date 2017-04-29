Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Share Price

News headlines about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tractor Supply Company earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 83 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s scoring:

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded down 0.42% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,230,281 shares. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Tractor Supply Company had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded Tractor Supply Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on Tractor Supply Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.74.

In other Tractor Supply Company news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $102,979.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $1,089,866.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

