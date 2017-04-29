Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Stock Price

Headlines about Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Schlumberger Limited. earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 87 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.59. 7,214,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $100.83 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average of $81.23. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $87.84. Schlumberger Limited. also saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 17,034 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 252% compared to the average volume of 4,836 put options.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Schlumberger Limited. had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Schlumberger Limited.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post $1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Schlumberger Limited.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $407,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at $631,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

