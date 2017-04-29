Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYLD) Stock Price

News coverage about NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYSE:NYLD) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NRG Yield, Inc. Class C earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYSE:NYLD) traded up 0.57% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 402,461 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 2.61. NRG Yield, Inc. Class C has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $18.56.

NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYSE:NYLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $232 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.81 million. NRG Yield, Inc. Class C had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 3.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Yield, Inc. Class C will post $0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NYLD shares. Citigroup Inc upped their price target on NRG Yield, Inc. Class C from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Yield, Inc. Class C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut NRG Yield, Inc. Class C from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NRG Yield, Inc. Class C from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NRG Yield, Inc. Class C Company Profile

NRG Yield, Inc serves as the primary vehicle, through which NRG Energy, Inc owns, operates and acquires contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets. It owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States.

