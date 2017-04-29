Liberty Global plc – Class A (LBTYA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Global plc – Class A earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 65 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) opened at 35.42 on Friday. Liberty Global plc – Class A has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70.

Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global plc – Class A had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc – Class A will post $0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global plc – Class A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $42.00 price objective on Liberty Global plc – Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Global plc – Class A from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on Liberty Global plc – Class A from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Liberty Global plc – Class A

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

