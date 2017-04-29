Big Lots (BIG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Big Lots earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 79 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) opened at 50.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $56.54. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post $4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Big Lots’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIG. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Bachmann sold 9,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $487,296.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $749,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,157.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,846 shares of company stock worth $2,477,301 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc is a non-traditional, discount retailer operating in the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated a total of 1,432 stores. The Company operates through the discount retailing segment. As of January 28, 2017, the Company’s stores are located at various states of the United States, such as Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington.

