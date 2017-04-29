Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Barclays PLC (BCS) Share Price

Media coverage about Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Barclays PLC earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 91 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

BCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corp restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie lowered shares of Barclays PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays PLC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Barclays PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.36 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) traded down 6.08% on Friday, reaching $10.81. 6,376,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $12.05.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Barclays PLC had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post $0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.097 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays PLC’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-barclays-plc-bcs-share-price.html.

Barclays PLC Company Profile

Barclays PLC is a global financial services holding company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services. The Company’s segments include Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK segment includes the local consumer, small business, the United Kingdom wealth and credit cards business.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.