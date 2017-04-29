Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Oclaro (OCLR) Stock Price

Media coverage about Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oclaro earned a news sentiment score of -0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 20 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OCLR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Oclaro from $11.25 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oclaro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oclaro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.53.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) traded up 1.01% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,606,489 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.80. Oclaro has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Oclaro had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm earned $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oclaro will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oclaro news, COO James Douglas Haynes sold 20,000 shares of Oclaro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,078.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gordon Beck Mason sold 62,563 shares of Oclaro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $578,082.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,126 shares of company stock valued at $837,403 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/somewhat-negative-press-coverage-very-unlikely-to-impact-oclaro-oclr-stock-price.html.

Oclaro Company Profile

Oclaro, Inc is a provider of optical components, modules and subsystems for the core optical transport, service provider, enterprise and data center markets. The Company provides various solutions for optical networks and interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Oclaro Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oclaro Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.