News stories about PMFG (NASDAQ:PMFG) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PMFG earned a media sentiment score of -0.25 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 90 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

PMFG (NASDAQ:PMFG) opened at 6.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. PMFG has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/somewhat-negative-press-coverage-very-likely-to-impact-pmfg-pmfg-share-price.html.

PMFG Company Profile

PMFG, Inc is a provider of custom-engineered systems and products designed for the delivery of energy. The Company operates in two segments: Process Products and Environmental Systems. The Process Products segment produces specialized systems and products that remove contaminants from gases and liquids, reducing maintenance and extending the life of energy infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for PMFG Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMFG Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.