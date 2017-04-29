Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect DHT Holdings (DHT) Share Price

Headlines about DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DHT Holdings earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s scoring:

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) traded down 2.44% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 961,814 shares. The company has a market cap of $453.24 million, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. DHT Holdings has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.49 million. DHT Holdings had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings will post $0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHT. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of DHT Holdings in a report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Maxim Group increased their target price on DHT Holdings from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DHT Holdings from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DHT Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect DHT Holdings (DHT) Share Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/somewhat-negative-press-coverage-very-likely-to-affect-dht-holdings-dht-share-price.html.

DHT Holdings Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc operates a fleet of crude oil tankers. As of March 21, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers in operation. As of March 21, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 19 very large crude carriers (VLCCs), which are tankers ranging in size from 200,000 to 320,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and two Aframax tankers (Aframaxes), which are tankers ranging in size from 80,000 to 120,000 dwt.

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.