Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Likely to Affect Primero Mining Corp (PPP) Stock Price

Media coverage about Primero Mining Corp (NYSE:PPP) (TSE:P) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Primero Mining Corp earned a news sentiment score of -0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

PPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Primero Mining Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.20 price target on shares of Primero Mining Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.73.

Shares of Primero Mining Corp (NYSE:PPP) opened at 0.4601 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The company’s market cap is $87.84 million. Primero Mining Corp has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Primero Mining Corp (NYSE:PPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Primero Mining Corp had a negative net margin of 59.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business earned $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Primero Mining Corp will post ($0.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primero Mining Corp Company Profile

Primero Mining Corp. is a precious metals producer with operations in both Mexico and Canada. The Company is focused on building a portfolio of precious metals assets in the Americas through acquiring, exploring, developing and operating mineral resource properties. Its segments include San Dimas, Cerro del Gallo, Black Fox Complex and Corporate.

