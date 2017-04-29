NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NuStar Energy L.P. earned a news sentiment score of -0.01 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 95 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) opened at 48.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.34. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $55.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. NuStar Energy L.P. had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business earned $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post $1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.095 dividend. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. NuStar Energy L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 344.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NS shares. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of NuStar Energy L.P. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy L.P. from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of NuStar Energy L.P. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy L.P. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.03 per share, with a total value of $1,080,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097,026.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Greehey bought 323,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $14,998,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,763 shares in the company, valued at $157,486,315.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. The Company’s segments include pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The pipeline segment consists of the transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia.

