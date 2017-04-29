Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Convergys Corp (CVG) Stock Price

News coverage about Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Convergys Corp earned a media sentiment score of -0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) opened at 22.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.93. Convergys Corp has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Convergys Corp had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Convergys Corp’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Convergys Corp will post $1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Convergys Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

CVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Convergys Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convergys Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Convergys Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Sidoti restated a “buy” rating on shares of Convergys Corp in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $637,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Convergys Corp Company Profile

Convergys Corporation is engaged in customer experience outsourcing. The Company’s geographical segments include North America and Rest of World. The Company offers services across industries, including communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, government and healthcare. The Company helps businesses to create customer experiences across multiple interaction channels, such as voice, chat, e-mail and interactive voice response.

