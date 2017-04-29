BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -0.06

Headlines about BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) have been trending somewhat negative recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BJ's Restaurants earned a news sentiment score of -0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 66 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BJRI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ's Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) opened at 45.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80. BJ's Restaurants has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.90.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. BJ's Restaurants had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm earned $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. BJ's Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BJ's Restaurants will post $1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ's Restaurants news, insider Alex Puchner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Walsh sold 29,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $1,112,637.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company segment includes casual dining company-owned restaurants. Each of its restaurants is operated either as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill or a BJ’s Grill restaurant. The Company’s restaurants offer craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, burgers and sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts, including its warm pizza cookie dessert, the Pizookie.

