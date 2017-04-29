Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Likely to Impact AMETEK (AME) Share Price

Media coverage about AMETEK (NYSE:AME) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AMETEK earned a news sentiment score of -0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 70 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) traded down 0.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,275 shares. AMETEK has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company earned $973 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.84 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post $2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Joseph Burke sold 14,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $800,330.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,068,920 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures instruments for the process, power and industrial and aerospace markets.

