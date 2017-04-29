Apollo Global Management (APO) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News coverage about Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Global Management earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 28 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) opened at 26.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.19. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company earned $641.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 431.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.62.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-unlikely-to-impact-apollo-global-management-apo-stock-price-updated.html.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 361,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,592,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $46,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,592,141 shares of company stock valued at $142,593,550. 4.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company’s segments include private equity, credit and real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.