Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Impact Xcel Energy (XEL) Stock Price

Headlines about Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xcel Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 76 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) opened at 45.05 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.09.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post $2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director James T. Prokopanko purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

