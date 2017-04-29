Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Affect Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Price

Media headlines about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Vetr raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.58 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) traded down 0.66% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. 6,600,043 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.75. Delta Air Lines also saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 25,332 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 117% compared to the average volume of 11,679 call options.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post $5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 43,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $2,221,697.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 172,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,282.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $800,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,985.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 273,165 shares of company stock worth $271,740 and sold 99,417 shares worth $4,975,031. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-likely-to-affect-delta-air-lines-dal-stock-price.html.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.