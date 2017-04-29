Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Affect Air Lease Corp (AL) Stock Price

Press coverage about Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Air Lease Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 77 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) traded up 0.74% during trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. 671,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.60. Air Lease Corp has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $40.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81.

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business earned $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.63 million. Air Lease Corp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 26.09%. Air Lease Corp’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post $3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Air Lease Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

AL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Air Lease Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease Corp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen and Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease Corp from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Air Lease Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other news, EVP Jie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,174,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 280,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,972,546.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Poerschke sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $154,757.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease Corp

Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus SAS. (Airbus), and leasing those aircraft to airlines across the world. Along with its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies and airlines.

