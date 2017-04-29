Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Share Price

News headlines about Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Scotts Miracle-Gro earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 20 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s analysis:

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) traded down 0.41% during trading on Friday, reaching $96.60. 269,785 shares of the company traded hands. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $98.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average of $92.05.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.29. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company earned $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post $4.30 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Share Price” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-very-unlikely-to-impact-scotts-miracle-gro-smg-share-price.html.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.