Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Share Price

News coverage about Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) has trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Horizon Pharma PLC earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 89 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Horizon Pharma PLC in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $26.00 price target on Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) traded down 0.71% on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,523 shares. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.50 billion.

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Horizon Pharma PLC had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Pharma PLC will post $2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Pharma PLC news, EVP Robert Carey sold 31,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $509,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Pharma PLC

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

