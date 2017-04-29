Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Unlikely to Impact Citizens (CIA) Share Price

Media headlines about Citizens (NYSE:CIA) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Citizens earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 27 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) traded down 0.70% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 282,278 shares. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. The company’s market capitalization is $353.07 million.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company operates in three business segments: Life Insurance, Home Service and Other Non-Insurance Enterprises. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance in the United States and in the United States Dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

