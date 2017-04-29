A Schulman (SHLM) Given News Impact Score of 0.04

Media headlines about A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. A Schulman earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 33 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. A Schulman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) opened at 31.65 on Friday. A Schulman has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29. The stock’s market capitalization is $930.29 million.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. A Schulman had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. The company earned $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. A Schulman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that A Schulman will post $2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. A Schulman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.53%.

In other A Schulman news, SVP Gustavo S. Perez sold 6,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $192,617.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,511.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A Schulman Company Profile

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

