Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Costamare (CMRE) Stock Price

Media coverage about Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Costamare earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 57 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

CMRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Costamare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded Costamare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Costamare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on Costamare in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) traded down 3.44% on Friday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,397 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.96. Costamare has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costamare will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Costamare (CMRE) Stock Price” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-impact-costamare-cmre-stock-price.html.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.