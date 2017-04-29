Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Share Price

Press coverage about Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) has trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) traded down 1.97% on Friday, hitting $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 243,678 shares. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $14.79. The company’s market capitalization is $301.13 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.0967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on acquiring a portfolio of residential real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of interests in 31 properties (21 operating and 10 development properties). As of December 31, 2016, its properties contained an aggregate of 9,570 units, consisting of 6,972 operating units and 2,598 units under development.

