Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Likely to Impact Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF) Stock Price

News coverage about Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 76 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) remained flat at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $35.13.

LGF has been the topic of several research reports. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is engaged in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, international distribution and sales, branded channel platforms, interactive ventures and games and location-based entertainment. The Company operates through two segments: Motion Pictures and Television Production.

