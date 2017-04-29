News coverage about Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) (TSE:AXR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alexco Resource Corp. earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the mining company an impact score of 78 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) opened at 1.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. Alexco Resource Corp. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.54. The company’s market cap is $133.96 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexco Resource Corp. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Likely to Affect Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) Stock Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-likely-to-impact-alexco-resource-corp-axu-share-price-updated.html.

About Alexco Resource Corp.

Alexco Resource Corp. (Alexco) operates two businesses: a mining business, consisting of mineral exploration and mine development and operation in Canada, located in Yukon Territory, and through its Alexco Environmental Group (AEG), an environmental services business, providing consulting, remediation solutions and project management services in respect of environmental permitting and compliance and site remediation, in Canada and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.