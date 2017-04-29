AES Corp (AES) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.20

News coverage about AES Corp (NYSE:AES) has trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AES Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 68 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AES Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AES Corp in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES Corp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) traded up 0.18% during trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. 6,136,662 shares of the company traded hands. AES Corp has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $13.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. The stock’s market cap is $7.46 billion.

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AES Corp had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 14.01%. The business earned $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. AES Corp’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AES Corp will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. AES Corp’s dividend payout ratio is -117.07%.

About AES Corp

The AES Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates a diversified portfolio of electricity generation and distribution businesses. It is organized into six strategic business units (SBUs): the United States; Andes; Brazil; Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean (MCAC); Europe, and Asia.

