Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact NewStar Financial (NEWS) Stock Price

News headlines about NewStar Financial (NASDAQ:NEWS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NewStar Financial earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

NewStar Financial (NASDAQ:NEWS) traded down 1.47% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 83,383 shares. NewStar Financial has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $458.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.94.

NewStar Financial (NASDAQ:NEWS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm earned $40.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.86 million. NewStar Financial had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NewStar Financial will post $0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $11.00 price target on NewStar Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NewStar Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-newstar-financial-news-stock-price.html.

About NewStar Financial

NewStar Financial, Inc (NewStar) is a commercial finance company. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Lending and Asset Management. The Commercial Lending segment represents its direct lending activities, which are focused on providing a range of flexible senior secured debt options to mid-sized companies.

Receive News & Ratings for NewStar Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewStar Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.