Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Luna Innovations (LUNA) Share Price

News coverage about Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Luna Innovations earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) opened at 1.54 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $42.41 million. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Luna Innovations had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post $0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Health System Carilion sold 84,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $168,286.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,189,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,097.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures and markets fiber optic sensing and test, and measurement products. The Company is focused on bringing technology solutions to measure and monitor processes in the aerospace, automotive, energy, composite, telecommunications and defense industries.

