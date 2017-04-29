Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Littelfuse (LFUS) Share Price

News coverage about Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Littelfuse earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 96 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s analysis:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) traded down 2.96% on Friday, reaching $154.15. 135,607 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.01. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $106.26 and a 52-week high of $167.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.02.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm earned $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post $6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Ronald L. Schubel sold 1,504 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $245,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $808,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,754.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-littelfuse-lfus-share-price.html.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.