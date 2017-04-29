Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect Macy's (M) Stock Price

Media stories about Macy's (NYSE:M) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Macy's earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on Macy's and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Vetr lowered Macy's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.23 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 target price on Macy's and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Macy's from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy's has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

Macy's (NYSE:M) traded down 0.98% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,259,615 shares. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. Macy's has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $45.41.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. Macy's had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm earned $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy's will post $3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Macy's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

In other Macy's news, insider Molly Langenstein sold 1,251 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $35,716.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,119.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Felicia Williams sold 1,697 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $48,449.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-very-likely-to-affect-macys-m-stock-price.html.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.