Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Share Price

Headlines about Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Radiant Logistics earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) opened at 6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.21 million and a P/E ratio of 500.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics company, providing multi-modal transportation and logistics services. The Company is organized in two geographic operating segments: United States and Canada. Its transportation services for both the United States and Canada segments are placed into categories of freight forwarding and freight brokerage services.

