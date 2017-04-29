News headlines about OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OCI Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) opened at 7.50 on Friday. OCI Partners has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The stock’s market cap is $652.48 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.

OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter. OCI Partners had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. On average, analysts predict that OCI Partners will post $0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup Inc cut OCI Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “OCI Partners (OCIP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-effect-oci-partners-ocip-share-price-updated.html.

OCI Partners Company Profile

OCI Partners LP owns and operates an integrated methanol and ammonia production facility that is located on the Texas Gulf Coast near Beaumont. The Company has an annual methanol production capacity of approximately 912,500 metric tons and an annual ammonia production capacity of approximately 331,000 metric tons.

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.