Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Under Armour (UA) Stock Price

Headlines about Under Armour (NYSE:UA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Under Armour earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 51 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently commented on UA. Jefferies Group LLC raised Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday. FBR & Co lowered Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Vetr lowered Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.98 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) traded down 2.07% during trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,129,647 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a PE ratio of 43.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

