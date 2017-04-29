Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Price

News coverage about Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Whirlpool earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 96 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.43.

Shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) traded down 0.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.68. The stock had a trading volume of 970,456 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.51 and a 200 day moving average of $171.99. Whirlpool has a one year low of $145.91 and a one year high of $194.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.91.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post $15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, Chairman Jeff M. Fettig sold 120,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total transaction of $21,745,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,737.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.35 per share, with a total value of $179,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,921 shares of company stock valued at $23,378,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Price” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-whirlpool-whr-stock-price.html.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.