Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Monster Beverage (MNST) Share Price

Media coverage about Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Monster Beverage earned a news sentiment score of -0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen and Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) opened at 45.38 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm earned $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.88 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post $1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark J. Hall sold 487,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $22,590,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,813,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark J. Hall sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $4,289,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 866,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,586,110. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/somewhat-critical-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-monster-beverage-mnst-share-price-updated.html.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.