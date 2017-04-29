Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Stock Price

Media headlines about Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) have trended somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Howard Hughes Corp earned a media sentiment score of -0.09 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 57 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) traded down 0.52% during trading on Friday, reaching $123.11. 141,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.71 and a 200-day moving average of $113.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.44. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $125.12.

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.49 million. Howard Hughes Corp had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post $3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Howard Hughes Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

In other Howard Hughes Corp news, insider Reuben Seth Davidsohn sold 5,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $710,423.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,745.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher John Curry sold 48,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $5,621,199.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,252 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,057.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation is a developer of master planned communities and mixed use properties. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management and the redevelopment or repositioning of real estate assets, as well as other real estate opportunities in the form of entitled and unentitled land and other development rights, also called Strategic Developments.

