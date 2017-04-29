Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Likely to Impact Clearfield (CLFD) Share Price

Headlines about Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Clearfield earned a news sentiment score of -0.07 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 73 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Clearfield from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) traded down 2.75% on Friday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 184,278 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $200.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.37. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clearfield will post $0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,213,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,240,187.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $119,200. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets and sells fiber management and enclosure platform that consolidates, distributes and protects fiber as it moves from the inside plant to the outside plant and all the way to the home, business and cell site. The Company’s products include Clearview Cassette, which is the building block of its product platform; Connectivity and Optical Components; FieldSmart, which is a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes and other enclosures that house the Clearview components; FieldShield, which is a fiber delivery method for broadband deployment; CraftSmart, which is a line of optical protection field enclosures, and Cable Assemblies.

