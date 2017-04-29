Somewhat Critical News Coverage Likely to Impact AXT (AXTI) Stock Price

Media coverage about AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) has trended somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AXT earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 68 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s scoring:

Shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) traded down 3.57% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,383 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.77 million, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. AXT has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business earned $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. AXT had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 1.62%. AXT’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXT will post $0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXTI. B. Riley cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BWS Financial began coverage on AXT in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Critical News Coverage Likely to Impact AXT (AXTI) Stock Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/somewhat-critical-news-coverage-likely-to-impact-axt-axti-stock-price.html.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc (AXT) is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound semiconductor substrates and sale of materials.

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.