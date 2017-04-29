Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Likely to Affect Santander Consumer USA Holdings (SC) Stock Price

Media coverage about Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Santander Consumer USA Holdings earned a news sentiment score of -0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 69 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) opened at 12.74 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Santander Consumer USA Holdings had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc downgraded Santander Consumer USA Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Santander Consumer USA Holdings from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $15.00 target price on Santander Consumer USA Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is the holding company for Santander Consumer USA Inc, and subsidiaries, a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third party servicing. The Company operates through Consumer Finance segment. Its Consumer Finance business is focused on vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and marine vehicles.

